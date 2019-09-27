Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Value Declined; Coastline Trust Co Boosted Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $172.66. About 4.69M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 929,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.17M, up from 879,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 6.32 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 283,115 shares to 417,459 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,741 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gp holds 0.02% or 34,059 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has 21,626 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 0.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,585 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. S&Co holds 1.96% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 393,430 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 17,208 shares. Davis R M holds 12,942 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 206,305 shares. Cognios Cap Lc holds 0.79% or 45,548 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Finance Advisors owns 2,582 shares. Blume Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,355 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 15,170 were accumulated by West Chester Inc. The California-based Montecito Savings Bank & has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares to 78,669 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,625 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).