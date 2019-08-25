Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted By $8.45 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; First Long Island Investors Boosted Blackrock Com (BLK) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 37.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 130,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 480,000 shares with $31.21M value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 1,288 shares as Blackrock Inc Com (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 30,133 shares with $12.88M value, up from 28,845 last quarter. Blackrock Inc Com now has $63.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of refinancing notes issued by BlackRock European CLO l Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as adjusted; 02/05/2018 – Officer Stork Gifts 600 Of BlackRock Inc; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Releases Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call Replay Information; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Total Voting Rights; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Portfolio Update

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Axovant Sciences Ltd stake by 3.09M shares to 5.11M valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arvinas Inc stake by 73,000 shares and now owns 198,053 shares. Constellation Pharmceticls I was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 28.94% above currents $62.51 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, March 17. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,370 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 8,606 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 94,775 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. C Ww Wide Grp A S has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jnba Financial owns 5,957 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 19 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.98% or 21,400 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 66,028 shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 46,375 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 0.97% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 37,815 shares. Fiduciary Tru Commerce reported 46,292 shares. Bb&T accumulated 126,154 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 749,344 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 655,526 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 24.79% above currents $407.25 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $545 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Investment Counsel invested in 9,094 shares. Carroll Associates holds 142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 882,855 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corp holds 35,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 17,431 are owned by Provise Group Ltd Com. Peoples Fincl Services holds 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 700 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 38,823 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Narwhal Management has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bancshares has 0.26% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,389 shares. Blue holds 0.98% or 4,367 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,066 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Activist Investors Want Smith & Wesson Owner to Tackle “Human Rights Impacts” – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.