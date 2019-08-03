Spf Beheer Bv Upped Torchmark (TMK) Position By $1.62 Million; Cohu (COHU)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Spf Beheer Bv increased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 20,051 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 918,554 shares with $75.28 million value, up from 898,503 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 554,678 shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

Cohu Inc (COHU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 74 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 56 decreased and sold stakes in Cohu Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 36.29 million shares, down from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohu Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $611.97 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. for 433,715 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 122,730 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.59% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 506,939 shares.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 107.02% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.57 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Accenture Plc stake by 54,200 shares to 478,958 valued at $84.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 190,747 shares and now owns 869,360 shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

