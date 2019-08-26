Spf Beheer Bv Upped Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Position; Leuthold Group Lowered Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position

Spf Beheer Bv increased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 6,313 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 720,425 shares with $81.31M value, up from 714,112 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $25.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 224,370 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 59,882 shares with $10.72M value, down from 62,011 last quarter. Lam Research Corp. now has $29.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.38. About 509,755 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

Leuthold Group Llc increased Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) stake by 79,792 shares to 165,476 valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 58,017 shares and now owns 181,464 shares. Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 7.88% above currents $201.38 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $23100 target in Monday, July 22 report. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $235 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 43,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 128,920 were accumulated by Tcw Gp. Dupont Corp accumulated 27,773 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 390,244 shares. 90 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And reported 334 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 2,776 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Lumina Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.52% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 8,235 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 200 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 6.88% above currents $107.04 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research.

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Accenture Plc stake by 54,200 shares to 478,958 valued at $84.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) stake by 57,264 shares and now owns 307,743 shares. Aon Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,899 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 39,609 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 39,485 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.97 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 12,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Parnassus Invs Ca reported 1.83% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 94,226 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp holds 0.07% or 147,086 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Us National Bank De reported 381,597 shares.