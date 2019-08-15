Spf Beheer Bv Upped Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) as Valuation Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $3.71 Million as Stock Declined

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 1.11M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 70,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 182,787 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 112,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 25,788 shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Holderness Invests invested in 0.12% or 4,478 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co holds 22,341 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 7,971 were reported by Pacific Investment. Spears Abacus Lc owns 13,435 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 51,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bristol John W And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Capital Mgmt reported 5,184 shares. Parsec Management reported 301,679 shares stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 242,980 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma owns 22,035 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.18 million shares to 820,000 shares, valued at $231.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) by 57,264 shares to 307,743 shares, valued at $76.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,958 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 86,932 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 109,845 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Research Mngmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 3,700 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.49% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 23,700 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4,670 shares. Farmers Tru Com holds 20,013 shares. 66,045 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 19,623 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,671 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested in 52,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 9,364 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 31,172 shares stake. First Commercial Bank & Of Newtown stated it has 2,985 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

