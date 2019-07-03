Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Position by $29.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Position

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 351,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 904,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.36M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,949 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.75% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 1.36% or 36,344 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 2.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 413,900 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palladium Prns Lc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 521,813 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 1.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.65M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc stated it has 18.80 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh invested in 1.78% or 52,357 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fin Svcs has invested 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 830,287 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Co holds 4,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 1.71% or 24.97M shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Cap has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brinker reported 88,912 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 9.16 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Gru invested in 730 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 3.49M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 24.62M shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability owns 2,505 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.23 million shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,998 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 476,596 shares. 1,242 are held by Peoples Finance Services Corporation. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

