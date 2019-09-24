Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $16.43 Million; Neenah (NP) Share Price Declined While Skyline Asset Management LP Increased Stake by $442,200

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 111,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 39,872 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09 million, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 391,168 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 3,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Css Il has 900 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mendel Money Mngmt holds 22,462 shares. 169,100 were accumulated by Korea Corp. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 286,036 shares or 4.17% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd owns 354,031 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.01M shares. Crawford Counsel reported 4,888 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,912 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.22% or 20,753 shares. Capital Mgmt Va holds 1,335 shares. Mairs & Pwr has 4.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.83M shares. 1,050 were reported by Bartlett Company. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc reported 6,183 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.39 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 57,096 shares to 475,406 shares, valued at $78.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold NP shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,630 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 2,410 shares. Fruth Management holds 0.54% or 20,076 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 1.06 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 39,417 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.06% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 26,164 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0% or 11,729 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 1,045 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 14,388 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 22 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 133,348 shares. 768,160 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28,100 shares to 351,610 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,900 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).