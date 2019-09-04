Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed By $24.54 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) Stake; Harris Associates LP Has Cut Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake By $594,662

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) stake by 22.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 89,872 shares as Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 306,417 shares with $83.93M value, down from 396,289 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scient now has $110.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $287.3. About 229,445 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Harris Associates LP decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 15,649 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.30M shares with $127.34 million value, down from 3.32M last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 35,414 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 18,050 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 322,615 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Mercantile Trust holds 5,600 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Harris Associates Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.30M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com stated it has 72,552 shares. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 8,160 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 159,983 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Company owns 0.56% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 106,560 shares. Decatur Mgmt has invested 1.58% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citadel Advisors Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.44M shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Pay A 1.7% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. Demchyk Matthew had bought 5,000 shares worth $187,850.

Harris Associates LP increased Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 13,035 shares to 1.26M valued at $137.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Herc Hldgs Inc stake by 84,505 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.86% above currents $287.3 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Management Il stated it has 7.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mcrae Mngmt stated it has 12,759 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. National Pension Service holds 0.41% or 392,704 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Management holds 2,481 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 18,340 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Iberiabank invested in 40,339 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,669 are held by Boys Arnold And Com Inc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 634,188 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,784 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 68,644 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Burns J W & Comm Incorporated Ny owns 0.95% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 14,301 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 583,378 shares. Dock Street Asset Management owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.3% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,890 shares.