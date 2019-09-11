Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Position By $17.14 Million; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 482,868 shares with $128.68M value, down from 548,133 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 1.95 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 163,202 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 740,437 shares with $77.95M value, down from 903,639 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Amer Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 9,628 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.05% or 39,885 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 170,922 shares. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 1.07% or 37,197 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Private Advisor Llc reported 10,832 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4.24 million shares. 48,828 were reported by Shell Asset. Timucuan Asset Fl holds 820,650 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.12% stake.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $434.27 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv increased Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 20,051 shares to 918,554 valued at $75.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 60,450 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24 million for 43.61 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 230 shares. 7,977 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 9,031 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 363,112 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,827 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,965 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.61% stake. Shelton Capital has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 7,675 shares. Cadence Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 27,370 shares. Asset Management One holds 252,036 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 26,384 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.67’s average target is 11.28% above currents $277.39 stock price. Adobe had 26 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $312 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”.