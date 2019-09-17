Spf Beheer Bv Stake in Albemarle (ALB) Upped by $13.23 Million as Shares Declined; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Position by $3.06 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 277,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64M, up from 257,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 1.95 million shares traded or 23.77% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28M, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 995,324 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,900 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hightower Limited Liability accumulated 102,412 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 549,548 shares. Fil invested in 0.05% or 196,253 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 2.71M shares. Covalent Prns Limited Liability Com reported 12.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lmr Prns Llp owns 6,210 shares. Prelude Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Freestone Hldg holds 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 4,768 shares. Gp One Trading LP invested in 0% or 952 shares. Financial Corp has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Forbes J M & Company Llp accumulated 17,182 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Old National State Bank In owns 79,349 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Federated Pa holds 96,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 12,997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Raymond James And Assoc holds 152,235 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 48 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 9,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,419 shares. Bb&T reported 0.05% stake. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Panagora Asset Inc has 17,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rampart Funding Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,468 shares.