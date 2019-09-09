Spf Beheer Bv Raised Metlife (MET) Position by $5.09 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Lowered Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.20 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 121,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.96 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 4.14M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares to 162,664 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,663 shares. 33,500 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Company. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 383 shares. Birch Run Advisors LP holds 2.13% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. American Asset holds 0.21% or 12,300 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Scott & Selber has invested 2.13% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Mgmt accumulated 0.99% or 298,150 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 9,819 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 23,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Optimum Investment Advsr owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 557,608 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $138.49M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Park Avenue Llc has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 11,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc invested in 0.16% or 16,780 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Communications holds 0.21% or 25,160 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,846 shares. American Fin Gp accumulated 0.47% or 125,010 shares. 619,084 are owned by Dana Investment Advsrs Inc. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Covington Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,473 shares. Adirondack And Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 8,953 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 139,492 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC) by 42,563 shares to 733,038 shares, valued at $58.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 163,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,437 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

