Spf Beheer Bv Raised Its Holding in Metlife (MET) by $5.09 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 118,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 156,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 38,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 121,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.96 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor has 32,240 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 767,661 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.05M shares. Burney holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 92,223 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 92,611 shares. Mount Lucas LP has 140,443 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 67,816 shares. 182,867 are owned by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Co. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 62,678 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co holds 4,182 shares. Paloma Prns Company reported 34,322 shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 770,000 shares. Trexquant Lp has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 56,133 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 24,179 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 121,289 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 23,051 shares to 82,148 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 419,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 682,272 were reported by Sei Invests Co. California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Keybank Association Oh owns 235,211 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Loomis Sayles Company LP accumulated 62,465 shares. Amer & Mgmt accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Adirondack Rech Mgmt has 0.24% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 8,953 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc invested 1.61% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). D E Shaw And owns 12,562 shares. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 150,549 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3,230 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0% or 14,357 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – benzinga.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc by 54,200 shares to 478,958 shares, valued at $84.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc.