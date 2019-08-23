Spf Beheer Bv Raised Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined While Bank Of Italy Upped Holding by $7.57 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 691,440 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 60,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.59 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 5.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 163,202 shares to 740,437 shares, valued at $77.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 43,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,853 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 51,121 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc has 0.8% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt has 6,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset accumulated 55,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,071 are owned by E&G Advisors L P. Cetera Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 30,576 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company has invested 1.67% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackenzie Corp holds 0.15% or 1.14M shares. 50,215 are held by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Communications Inc. Brighton Jones Limited Liability accumulated 9,971 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com accumulated 4,257 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

