Spf Beheer Bv Maintains Stake in State Street Bk (STT); Ckw Financial Group Holding in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Has Lowered by $434,700

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 138,987 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in State Street Bk (STT) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 194,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 953,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.91M, up from 758,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in State Street Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 1.51M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc has 10,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,747 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 12,781 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 111,871 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,487 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp accumulated 15,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Vanguard Inc accumulated 10.05M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1.40M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 13,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 73,969 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 61,236 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 128,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.10M shares. Prudential accumulated 0.05% or 606,854 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 5,955 were reported by Coastline Trust. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 6,664 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,375 shares. Eastern Bank stated it has 0.33% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Everence Cap Management owns 10,580 shares. Brandes Investment Prns LP holds 1.2% or 960,572 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 6,726 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 650,884 shares.

