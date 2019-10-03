Spf Beheer Bv Maintains Holding in State Street Bk (STT); Narwhal Capital Management Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Decreased by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 44,096 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 68,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 3.49M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in State Street Bk (STT) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 194,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 953,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.91M, up from 758,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in State Street Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 1.22 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 1.77% or 2.64M shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 16,659 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. 17,378 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 26,643 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr owns 0.16% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 22,772 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 53,220 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru owns 11,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 7,780 shares. Citigroup invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 89,355 are held by Fjarde Ap. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “State Street Global Advisors Announces Share Splits for Four SPDR® ETFs – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Development to Speak at Upcoming Fixed Income Leaders Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Shares for $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG – Overall Upward Trend Far From Over, Perfect Time To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Mark D. Lyons Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Strengthens Its Global Property and Casualty Underwriting Office – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Apple, Charles Schwab, Ciena, E*Trade, GoPro, Spotify, Stitch Fix, TD Ameritrade and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 454 shares to 3,715 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.