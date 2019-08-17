Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Its Amphenol (APH) Stake by $9.47 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shares Declined, Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.15 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 100,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 825,862 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 926,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 981,649 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Popped 9% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m No Longer Bearish On World Wrestling Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 217.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares to 5.27 million shares, valued at $585.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Navellier Associates reported 0.57% stake. State Street reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,811 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.23% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 2.86 million shares. Light Street Cap holds 3.44% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 593,135 shares. 178,473 are owned by Hoplite Capital Management L P. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 40,216 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 15,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc has 1.33 million shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 183,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management holds 2,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 14,490 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 5.10 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd has 107,900 shares. Jennison Ltd reported 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zevenbergen Cap Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,160 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 132,229 shares. Coastline Tru invested 0.12% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zeke Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 467,648 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,841 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 392,248 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 138,803 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora, Aphria NYSE Listings Should Boost Volumes and Valuation – Bloomberg” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $76.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 103,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.