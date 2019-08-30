Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Holding in Amphenol (APH) by $9.47 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.81M, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $280.97. About 839,952 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 100,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 825,862 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 926,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 253,849 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $73.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 49,666 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.08% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Select Equity Group Incorporated LP has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 54,370 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 3,230 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.07% or 85,952 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reported 24,564 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 8,794 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,052 shares. Sei Invests reported 58,805 shares stake. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.49% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 908,467 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $251.60M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,000 shares to 54,250 shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maple Management Inc stated it has 68,113 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel holds 1,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dana Investment Advsrs stated it has 169,754 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Lc holds 39,270 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,365 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 300 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 791,446 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.45M shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank reported 552 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 90,156 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications Limited. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 660,309 shares.