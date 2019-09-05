Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Becton Dickinson And (BDX) Stake; Petmed Express (PETS) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Becton Dickinson And (BDX) stake by 15.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as Becton Dickinson And (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 307,743 shares with $76.85 million value, down from 365,007 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And now has $69.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $257.54. About 168,716 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 76 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 63 sold and decreased stock positions in Petmed Express Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 18.65 million shares, down from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Petmed Express Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

The stock increased 4.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 167,305 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. for 102,725 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 373,675 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 92,330 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 156,257 shares.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.47 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 2,820 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 2.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 9,712 were accumulated by Portland Advisors Ltd Co. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.7% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc reported 4,235 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited stated it has 17,446 shares. Torray Ltd Com stated it has 41,597 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 1,306 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 2,476 shares. Eqis Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South State Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,333 shares. Patten Group owns 7,342 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 31,191 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management Llc invested in 0% or 17 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 5.42% above currents $257.54 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.45 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.