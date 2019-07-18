Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Position; Cubic (CUB) Shorts Up By 38%

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 759,516 shares with $78.18M value, down from 875,308 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 121,447 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had an increase of 38% in short interest. CUB’s SI was 1.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 382,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s short sellers to cover CUB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 47,987 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 240.18 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

Spf Beheer Bv increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 24,200 shares to 250,965 valued at $87.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) stake by 39,216 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

