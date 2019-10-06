Spf Beheer Bv Increased State Street Bk (STT) Position by $10.91 Million; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in State Street Bk (STT) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 194,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 953,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.91M, up from 758,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in State Street Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 2.56M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 277,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 672,057 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Heritage Invsts Corporation reported 0.06% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 82,632 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 402,462 shares. Next Finance Group Inc Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,261 shares. Nomura holds 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 57 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 14,916 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 169,290 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,525 shares. Argent Tru has 0.11% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 18,667 shares. 1.77M are owned by Putnam Limited Liability.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $86,625 was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

