Spf Beheer Bv Increased Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $4.97 Million; Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake Increased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43M, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp invested in 0.08% or 46,202 shares. 8,960 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Raymond James holds 714,839 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 66,537 shares stake. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluecrest Management Limited owns 14,542 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 312,216 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Co owns 17,136 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.19% or 60,400 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 1.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,182 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Llc holds 0.68% or 13,849 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 0.59% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,582 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, MMM, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc by 181,707 shares to 443,312 shares, valued at $75.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 115,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,516 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.