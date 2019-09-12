Spf Beheer Bv Increased Its Holding in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by $4.67 Million as Shares Rose; Rock Point Advisors Decreased Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 66,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 556,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.03M, up from 524,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 442,957 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Lc has 59,056 shares. 30,392 were reported by Graybill Bartz Assoc. 153,563 are held by Bancorp Of The West. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 1.54 million shares stake. Fincl Bank accumulated 2.22% or 999,164 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Fin Ser Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 35,927 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Communication accumulated 185,238 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 61,417 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Communication owns 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,725 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 281,608 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Riverpark Management Ltd Company holds 79,419 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Allen Operations Ltd Liability owns 8,740 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 48,875 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,092 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisor Prtnrs holds 2,164 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 700 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.2% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 28,841 shares. Roosevelt Investment holds 118,648 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares. Shine Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 398 shares. Amer Intl holds 0.08% or 126,765 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 4,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 20,840 shares. 1,433 were accumulated by Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corp. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 35,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).