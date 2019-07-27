Spf Beheer Bv Increased By $13.95 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Position; Charter One Financial (CF)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Charter One Financial Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 159 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 203 decreased and sold equity positions in Charter One Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Charter One Financial Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Spf Beheer Bv increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 170,117 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 916,940 shares with $75.51M value, up from 746,823 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 35.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 3.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 190,747 shares to 869,360 valued at $75.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 23,678 shares and now owns 85,222 shares. Accenture Plc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. The insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought 1,000 shares worth $70,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Lc has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,822 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0.01% stake. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,492 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 112,675 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 176,692 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 184,327 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Rampart Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 240,290 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). New England Research & Management Incorporated holds 0.28% or 5,050 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 13,398 shares.