Spf Beheer Bv Holds Stake in Flowserve (FLS); Ebay (EBAY) Stake Raised by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 270.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 228,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 312,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 84,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 10.11 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 2.68 million shares traded or 172.52% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5,130 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,723 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.08% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.15 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 13,194 shares. Washington Bancorp owns 2,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 296,435 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Limited has 0.89% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 488,178 shares. 16,427 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Fund Mngmt holds 0.05% or 190,414 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 122,688 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Scout Invests owns 890,717 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 41,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Company holds 8,616 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,700 shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “Flowserve Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) by 316,196 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $80.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc by 181,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).