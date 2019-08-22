Spf Beheer Bv Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose, Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Its Stake by $558,000

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 60,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.59M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 256,838 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 797,046 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $80.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 89,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,417 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.64% or 996,388 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nomura Holdings reported 107,016 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 12.92M shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 489,705 shares. Pension accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Llc invested in 1,943 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 3.33 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. St Germain D J holds 267,753 shares. Jones Lllp stated it has 13,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 11,451 shares. The New York-based Northstar Group has invested 0.55% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs holds 38,958 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 3,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares to 92,300 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0% or 35,479 shares. Par Cap Mgmt stated it has 531,142 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 24 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 12,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil holds 92,628 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 349,096 shares stake. 17,405 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. National Invest Ser Wi holds 14,692 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Co owns 6,115 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 101,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 38,362 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 14,002 shares.