Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Decreased by $7.90 Million; Night Owl Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.97 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $279.56. About 1.92 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 64,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 657,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.60M, down from 722,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 1.75% or 64,085 shares. Moreover, Patten has 1.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,112 shares. Mairs Incorporated invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 20,624 are owned by Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv. Welch Group Inc Limited Com owns 231,819 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Inc Ri reported 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 408,229 are held by Brown Advisory. Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,279 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 39,985 shares. Fruth Mgmt has 33,047 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.83% stake. Reik & Limited Com reported 6,114 shares. 74 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ims Capital owns 2,105 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares to 432,949 shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,522 are owned by Counselors. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 29,377 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.45M shares. Fort LP has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Melvin Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.35M shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Lp owns 92,543 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,753 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,256 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.79% stake. Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 75,777 shares. Hightower Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 261 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.76% or 619,721 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 62,875 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.