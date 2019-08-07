Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Has Cut by $9.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 62,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 524,939 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, down from 587,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 154,200 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 14,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 54,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.07 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $84.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Communication Il accumulated 21,817 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 28,995 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 32,357 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 97,430 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 6,552 shares. 6,054 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 33,233 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 132 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Congress Asset Management Com Ma has 1.11% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Spf Beheer Bv owns 524,939 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 4,725 shares. Moreover, Aurora Inv Counsel has 0.86% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,695 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 66 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 18.80 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com invested in 10,703 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aperio Gru Llc reported 425,638 shares. 2,054 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication reported 78,347 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or invested in 0.14% or 3,320 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,143 shares stake. Brown Advisory Limited has 1.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 34,956 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,000 shares. 115,200 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Mai Capital holds 24,516 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 50,007 shares. 105,624 are held by Synovus Corporation. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 2.00 million shares. Df Dent Inc has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

