Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) Has Trimmed by $14.26 Million as Stock Value Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake in American Elec Pwr (AEP) Has Boosted by $5.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 365,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.17 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares to 916,940 shares, valued at $75.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

