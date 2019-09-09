Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Albemarle (ALB) Has Boosted by $13.95 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased by $4.53 Million Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 32,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 51,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 170,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 916,940 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.51M, up from 746,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 100,718 shares to 825,862 shares, valued at $78.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,939 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB) by 3,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $107.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,926 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.