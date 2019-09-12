Spf Beheer Bv Has Upped By $9.36 Million Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Last Week Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.45’s average target is 6.78% above currents $99.69 stock price. Electronic Arts had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. M Partners downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

Spf Beheer Bv increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 13.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 57,096 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 475,406 shares with $78.37 million value, up from 418,310 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 676,375 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 2.04M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.38 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mariner holds 0.01% or 11,464 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 4,024 shares stake. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fort Limited Partnership has 2,323 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 317 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,791 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,585 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.70M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 204 shares. Ally reported 0.61% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 14,294 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 770 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 14.78% above currents $173.38 stock price. FedEx had 35 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by JP Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 18.

