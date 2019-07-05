Spf Beheer Bv Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson And (BDX) Holding by $14.26 Million; Stock Declined; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.70 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 365,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 105,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.68M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Worldpay Sold To Fidelity National In $34B Deal To ‘Accelerate The Future Of Finance’ – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fintech ETFs Mixed On News Of Mega Merger – Benzinga” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS and Banco Bradesco Close Agreement to Unwind Joint Venture and Form New Long-term Commercial Arrangement – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Invesco, Gap and Fidelity National Information Services – Investorplace.com” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 5,075 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30,000 shares to 14,040 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 171,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,716 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 610 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 8,770 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc reported 818 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 12,482 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 3.81 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,365 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,219 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.19% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 731,667 shares. 18,051 are held by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Com holds 0.2% or 522,094 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA orders removal of vaginal mesh devices from U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $61.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc reported 3,000 shares. Washington Trust reported 86,833 shares. 15,349 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 417,886 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Richard C Young & stated it has 1,342 shares. Saturna Cap has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Lc reported 13,256 shares. 43,529 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated. Moreover, First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Company has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,084 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.21% or 34,389 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 9,084 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).