Spf Beheer Bv Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Position By $24.05 Million; Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) Sellers Increased By 0.32% Their Shorts

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. TTS’s SI was 4.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 4.87M shares previously. With 403,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s short sellers to cover TTS’s short positions. The SI to Tile Shop Hldgs Inc’s float is 12.7%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 106,122 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 22.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 136,675 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 467,872 shares with $82.81M value, down from 604,547 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.81% below currents $206.31 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop reported 2,220 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 12,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested in 76,178 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 13,944 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 43,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 4,862 are owned by Conning. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 210,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.43% or 35,646 shares. 24,573 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2.93% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citigroup accumulated 310,086 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aldebaran Financial invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26M for 29.99 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.75 million activity. 35,014 shares valued at $81,032 were bought by JACULLO PETER J III on Monday, August 19. KAMIN PETER H had bought 22,000 shares worth $90,420 on Monday, June 10.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $135.95 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.