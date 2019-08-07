Spf Beheer Bv Has Raised Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake; Associated Banc-Corp Raised Woodward (WWD) Stake by $1.98 Million

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 252.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 21,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,464 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 8,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 348,647 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.99 million shares traded or 56.73% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. Taylor Matthew Freeman sold 2,000 shares worth $187,096. Sega Ronald M sold $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Tuesday, February 12.

