Spf Beheer Bv Has Raised Its Casey’s General Stor (CASY) Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Five9 (FIVN) Holding By $520,832

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 10,016 shares as Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 127,816 shares with $6.75M value, up from 117,800 last quarter. Five9 Inc. now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 861,344 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Spf Beheer Bv increased Casey’s General Stor (CASY) stake by 48.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 140,493 shares as Casey’s General Stor (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 432,949 shares with $55.75M value, up from 292,456 last quarter. Casey’s General Stor now has $6.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $165.61. About 284,349 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 23,678 shares to 85,222 valued at $87.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 163,202 shares and now owns 740,437 shares. Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Lc owns 10,000 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,154 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability reported 1,955 shares stake. Cornerstone holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 78,735 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 38,567 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 109,322 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.28% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 74,263 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.53% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 765,453 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 663,247 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 43,251 shares. Magnetar Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,639 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd invested in 0.08% or 595 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Pros Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PRO) stake by 24,492 shares to 156,223 valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 21,223 shares and now owns 42,385 shares. Planet Fitness was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Craig Hallum. Canaccord Genuity maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $58 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1.

