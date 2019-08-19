Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holder Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.75 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 64,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 657,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.60 million, down from 722,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 2.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 231,712 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares to 916,940 shares, valued at $75.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 1.66% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Confluence Ltd Liability Co reported 1.20M shares. Hamel reported 10,111 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 26,334 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,802 shares. 2,648 were reported by Bell Financial Bank. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.07% or 7,502 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 2,603 shares. Delta Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3.61% or 254,386 shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 48,174 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Bragg Advisors Inc stated it has 31,472 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Ltd accumulated 5,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

