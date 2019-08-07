Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted by $1.70 Million Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 759,516 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 875,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 735,847 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hrt Fincl Lc stated it has 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Texas-based Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.49% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 61,097 are held by Barometer Cap Mgmt. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 5,998 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 14,000 shares. Westwood Holding Gru invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Riverhead Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 276,512 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cetera Advisor Ltd Company owns 3,627 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 32,319 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 14,729 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy to launch $650M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.