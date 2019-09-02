Spf Beheer Bv Has Lifted Metlife (MET) Stake; Shorts at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Raised By 4.13%

Spf Beheer Bv increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 121,236 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 1.74M shares with $73.96 million value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) had an increase of 4.13% in short interest. TTPH’s SI was 4.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.13% from 3.88 million shares previously. With 611,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s short sellers to cover TTPH’s short positions. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 146,461 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 2015.38% above currents $0.26 stock price. Tetraphase had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $14.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 187,222 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 1.89M shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 599,831 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 37,300 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 154,782 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 13,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Limited Liability Company stated it has 575,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 82,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 27,967 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,066 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Llc owns 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 11,608 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 15,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 0% or 212 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp owns 1.44M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Com has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rockland accumulated 6,340 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Colorado-based Paragon Mngmt has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has 231,330 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 754,759 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 837 shares. Farmers Trust Com stated it has 80,047 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ckw Finance invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 162 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability. 24,877 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.42% or 163,700 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 112,973 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.87% above currents $44.3 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”.