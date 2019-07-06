Spf Beheer Bv Has Increased Its Position in Casey’s General Stor (CASY) as Share Value Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $22.95 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Casey’s General Stor (CASY) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 140,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,949 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 292,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Casey’s General Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159. About 254,354 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 60,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,567 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.11M, up from 215,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 81,898 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 91,500 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,144 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 13,727 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,134 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated stated it has 21,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Adirondack Trust Co accumulated 0.01% or 70 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,075 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jefferies Ltd has 0.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 59,515 shares. The New York-based Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 91,940 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 90,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares to 524,939 shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 190,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,360 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 30,204 shares to 133,755 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,384 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL).