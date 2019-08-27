Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Tjx Cos The (TJX) Holding as Shares Rose; Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $849,960 as Stock Price Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 87,621 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 316,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 354,164 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,200 shares to 367,050 shares, valued at $34.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 88,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,754 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

