Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding By $16.43 Million; BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (BNKHF) Shorts Raised By 10.87%

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 17.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv analyzed 83,403 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)'s stock rose 10.61%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 384,469 shares with $76.09 million value, down from 467,872 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $55.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 431,230 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BNKHF) had an increase of 10.87% in short interest. BNKHF’s SI was 9.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.87% from 8.35M shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1493 days are for BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BNKHF)’s short sellers to cover BNKHF’s short positions. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 5.02% above currents $192.88 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 1.17% or 46,969 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Charter Tru has 7,743 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Company reported 21,379 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 163,647 shares. 65,239 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt. Strs Ohio has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stanley has 6,414 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 7,125 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 33,712 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 1,999 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,744 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 7,979 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.03% or 88,821 shares in its portfolio.

BOC Hong Kong Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, family, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

