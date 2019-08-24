Spf Beheer Bv Has Boosted Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $707,056; First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $1.54 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN)

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares to 40,610 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 191,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated owns 238 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 315,434 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paragon Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 50,879 shares. Commercial Bank holds 11,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Capital Management Llc reported 8,370 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 42,795 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.06% or 14,639 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 0.03% or 57,005 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 2,529 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 7,663 shares. Montag A & Inc accumulated 33,200 shares. 7,912 were reported by Davenport And Commerce Lc. Pggm reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.43 million for 5.99 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 86,135 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $71.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 49,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,074 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.