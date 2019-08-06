Spf Beheer Bv Cut Atmos Energy (ATO) Position By $11.81 Million; S&T Bank Upped Its Western Digital (WDC) Position

S&T Bank increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 13,447 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The S&T Bank holds 273,012 shares with $13.81 million value, up from 259,565 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 5.21 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 759,516 shares with $78.18 million value, down from 875,308 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 463,739 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72 million for 39.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Spf Beheer Bv increased Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 6,313 shares to 720,425 valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) stake by 39,216 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings.

S&T Bank decreased Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 9,489 shares to 153,537 valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 3,382 shares and now owns 85,512 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform” on Friday, April 26. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Benchmark has “Sell” rating and $4000 target.