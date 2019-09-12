Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.21 N/A -2.18 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27.5, with potential upside of 118.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.