Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 197.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 2.82% respectively. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.