Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|14.61
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 197.81%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 2.82% respectively. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
