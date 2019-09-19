Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.36 N/A -2.18 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and has 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 132.75% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.