Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.36
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and has 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 132.75% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $28.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
