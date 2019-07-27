Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -2.63 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 93.85 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The consensus target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 173.51%. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $212.67, while its potential upside is 27.74%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 98.75%. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.