Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.36 N/A -2.18 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 132.75% upside potential. Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 137.60%. The data provided earlier shows that resTORbio Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 54.1% respectively. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.