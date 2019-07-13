Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

We are contrasting Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.41 N/A -2.63 0.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.5, and a 172.47% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.