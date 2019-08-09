Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|16.44
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|30.13
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 202.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 2.6%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
