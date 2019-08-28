Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.25 N/A -2.18 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 170.27% at a $27 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 81.8%. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.